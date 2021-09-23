Guamanians can expect to see winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph tonight as Tropical Depression 20W makes its way toward Guam.

The northern portion of the system is expected to bring stronger winds and more rain to residents of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to Landon Aydlett, National Weather Service Guam office meteorologist.

A tropical storm warning will be issued soon, he said.

The system is expected to increase in strength to a tropical storm by tonight, Aydlett said. The closest point of approach is between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight.

However, the forecast might shift a little, he said, as the storm continues to develop. NWS is monitoring the system and will provide additional updates.

In the meantime, the Department of Public Works is pre-staging equipment at flood-prone areas. DPW crews also are working with mayors to clear debris out of storm drains and culverts, said Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense spokesperson Jenna Blas.