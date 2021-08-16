The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam canceled the tropical storm watch for Guam and Rota.

Tropical storm force winds are no longer expected at this time. Heavy rainfall is still expected tonight through Tuesday and Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 3, according to a press release.

As of 7 p.m., Tropical Depression 16W was located 13.6 degrees north latitude and 149.1 degrees east longitude, about 250 miles east-southeast of Saipan and 290 miles east of Guam. It is currently moving west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 25 mph.

16W is expected to maintain this weakened state until it has passed well west of the Marianas by Tuesday, and to the Philippine Sea where there may be potential for some eventual strengthening.

The following advisories will be in effect:

• A flash flood watch will be in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan beginning from midnight tonight through early Wednesday morning. A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible tonight through Tuesday night. The community is advised to watch for additional advisories or a flash flood warning.

• A high surf advisory and high risk of rip currents will be in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet is expected in the surf zone, for north and east facing reefs for Tinian and Saipan, and along west and north facing reefs for Guam and Rota. Dangerous swimming conditions and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.

• The community is advised to avoid venturing near reef lines facing north and east. Avoid swimming and snorkeling in these conditions. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for the beach when out of the current.

• A small craft advisory will be in effect for Guam and Rota coastal waters beginning at 10 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday. East winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas of 9 to 11 feet are expected. Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners are advised to alter plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Guam Remains in COR 3

Guam remains in Condition of Readiness (COR) 3 at this time, the press release stated.

The government of Guam and the Guam Department of Education schools, and the Archdiocese of Agana schools will resume normal operations tomorrow, Aug. 17.