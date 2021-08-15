A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guam, meaning damaging winds of 39 mph or more are possible within 24 to 48 hours. Tropical storm force winds are expected as early as Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office has been monitoring Tropical Storm 16W.

As of 7 a.m., the system was located near latitude 12.3 north and longitude 158.2 east, about 860 miles east-southeast of Saipan and 905 miles east of Guam, according to the National Weather Service, Tiyan, Guam Office. It is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm 16W is forecast to pass near or just south of Guam on Tuesday.

There is potential for 16W to bring heavy rain to the Marianas, especially Guam and Rota Monday night through Tuesday night, according to the Guam Offices of Homeland Security/Civil Defense Rainfall estimates indicate 4 to 8 inches of rain is possible across Guam and Rota, and 3 to 6 inches across Tinian and Saipan.

Officials said uncertainty still exists on the actual track and any deviation will change the rainfall amounts.

Excessive rainfall can cause localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and rapidly rising streams and rivers.

Officials advise residents to check storm drains in your area to make sure they are not clogged and to make plans to protect property if you live near streams and rivers or in areas that habitually flood during heavy rain.

Take the following preparedness actions now:

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system’s track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds.