A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Guam as Tropical Depression Atsani moves north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

Atsani is expected to turn to a west-northwest track later this morning, and continue in that direction through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service Guam office, Tropical Depression Atsani is forecast to pass about 140 miles southwest of Guam by late this evening. The worst impacts from this storm will occur this afternoon through Saturday morning.

Residents can expect gusty conditions and heavy downpours at times. Maximum sustained winds are 30 mph.

Atsani is forecast to intensify steadily the next couple of days, becoming a tropical storm later today and a typhoon on Sunday.