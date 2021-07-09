The two accused in the disappearance and death of Michael Jose Castro were allegedly involved in a car chase with the victim before one suspect allegedly shot, punched and placed the victim’s body in a drum.

Castro was reported missing Oct. 30, 2020.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, and Troy Ryan Damian, 32, were both recently arrested in connection with Castro’s murder.

According to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday, Damian was charged with aggravated murder and murder, both as first-degree felonies, and each with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with the same special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Moore, who is also facing murder charges, remains under house arrest. Moore had past dealings with the victim involving illegal drugs and prescription pills, but the two had a falling out, court documents state.

Bragged about killing

On June 28, Damian allegedly bragged to a source of information that he and Moore had killed Castro.

The source had recorded the conversation before turning it over to investigators with the Guam Police Department, documents state.

Damian allegedly admitted he was the passenger inside Moore’s car, as the two chased after Castro along Cross Island Road.

Damian told Moore to “steer straight and hold it steady,” as he shot at Castro, documents state.

He said Castro did not die immediately, so he began punching him, documents state.

Damian also allegedly admitted to the source that they put Castro in a drum after he was killed.

Guam police confirmed Damian’s arrest late Thursday evening.

"We continue to gather evidence and gather statements, and we continue to follow where the evidence leads us even if that means making more arrests," said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Damian is being held at the Department of Corrections and is expected to answer to the charges in court Saturday.

The prosecution has alleged Castro's body was dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year. The defense has argued the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.

Castro's car was found with blood and bullet holes in a secured compound owned by the company run by Moore’s father, court documents state.

Investigators found two .45-caliber bullets in Castro’s car along with blood that they had tested.

DNA results show that the bullets matched the pistol found at Moore’s residence, and that samples taken from the gun were a DNA match to Castro, Moore and a third individual not related to either Moore or the victim, documents state.

Moore is scheduled back in court July 19.

Damian’s record

Investigators also recognized the voice of Damian in the recordings due to prior dealings with him, documents state.

Damian had just been released from prison June 11 after he was picked up on a warrant in connection with a family violence and assault case reported in January, prison records state.

He was also arrested in 2010 on charges of disorderly conduct, family violence, and assault, as well as, in a separate case, on charges of burglary and assault in 2007, records state.

Moore has no prior criminal record.