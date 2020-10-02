The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate a crash that took the life of a 21-year-old man.

The crash occurred on the roadway leading to Marbo Cave on Thursday afternoon.

According to GPD, a wastewater pump truck was traveling east on Marbo Cave Road by the Mangilao Solar Project when the operator lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the roadway, then overturned.

The 21-year-old passenger was ejected and pinned under the truck, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated. The man was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Firefighter Kevin Reilly said when medics arrived, one man who had been ejected from the commercial truck belonging to Detry Corp. was pulseless and breathless.

"Lifesaving measures were not performed because of the severity of his injuries," said Reilly.

The other male occupant was trapped inside the vehicle. An excavator from a nearby construction site was used to lift the vehicle off the victim who was trapped inside the cab. Firefighters then had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupant, Reilly stated. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the second man was driving the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for treatment and care.

This case is ongoing as crash investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.