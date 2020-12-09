Truck crash sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

Guam Fire Department's first responders pulled a man from the wreckage of his pickup after the vehicle crashed on Route 2 near the Naval Base Guam main gate on Wednesday evening.

The driver, in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Naval Hospital with an Advanced Life Support crew on board the ambulance, stated GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

The Toyota Tacoma hit a utility pole before it landed on the ground between Pizza Hut and Mobil, according to GFD. The driver was the only person in the truck.