Truck driver, 30, dies in crash

The Guam Police Department has confirmed a 30-year-old man died in a pickup crash around noon Sunday on Route 2A.

The wreckage of the vehicle landed between a power pole and a bus shelter near Pay-Less Supermarket and the Baptist church in Santa Rita.

The man, who has not been named, was driving a black Nissan Frontier traveling north on Route 5, by AC Circle in Santa Rita, when he lost control of the vehicle, according to GPD.

The truck ran off the roadway and struck a power pole.

The driver was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This case remains open as crash investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash," GPD stated.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

All lanes at the crash site were temporarily closed and police asked motorists to take alternative routes during the earlier part of the investigation.