The Guam Fire Department responded to a car crash near Shell Gas Station on Route 3 at NCS, Dededo, on Sunday evening.

The Guam Police Department also were on site. Officials have not yet released any information.

An ambulance was leaving the crash site as The Guam Daily Post arrived. An SUV and a pickup truck were being loaded on to tow trucks as officials cleared the scene.

There were reports of three people who suffered injuries. However, the severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.