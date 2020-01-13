Trucks, SUV crash, leave 3 people injured

Three people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a three-vehicle collision on Rt. 15 in Mangilao near Andersen South on Saturday.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said units responded to the crash involving a box truck, a pickup and an SUV.

Reilly said the driver of the overturned box truck had to be extricated, but was only moderately injured.

The pickup driver had critical injuries and was semiconscious at the scene and en route.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Naval Hospital with minor injuries.