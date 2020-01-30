An ongoing dispute over access to the Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo has resulted in the cancellation of the island's biggest and longest running international rugby tournament.

The Guam Rugby Club (GRC) announced the cancellation of True G.R.I.T. (Guam Rugby International Tournament), the first time in the event's 21-year history.

The event is normally held in March and included tournaments such as the Senior Men’s 10s Tournament, Women’s 7s Tournament, and Under 19s Boys’ 10s Tournament.

True G.R.I.T., which began in 1999, includes local and international rugby teams from Japan, Australia, the Philippines, Korea, Hong Kong, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, and the Marshall Islands.

Hal’s Angels and Guam Rugby both claim legal rights to the Dededo land and both possess Chamorro Land Trust Commission leases for the property.

The Wettengel Rugby Field, located behind the football field, has been Guam Rugby Club’s home since 1997. The club has hosted numerous events there, including the 1999 South Pacific Games.

The GRC Board of Directors stated that they were denied access to the field because of political conflict with the Hal’s Angels Football Association.

“For the past 20 years, True G.R.I.T. was Guam’s main rugby event that helped to elevate Guam as a destination where serious rugby can be played and enjoyed. Without a field, it won’t be possible this year,” said GRC President Doug Perez.

Officials are concerned that the cancellation would create a domino effect for the island’s rugby program and will negatively impact the community.

“GRC was recently forced to reject three men’s and a women’s team from Japan from attending. The three teams represented 65 players, in which our local players will lose the opportunity to compete against," added Perez. “This ultimately prevents our local athletes from a year of intense training and competition. True G.R.I.T. serves as an excellent training ground to develop our U19 Men’s and Women’s 7s players. The cancellation diminishes their opportunity to have the experience of playing at collegiate or international levels.”

GRC officials also expressed concerns that the canceled event will alsk adversely impact corporate sponsorships and noted the annual event will also result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of tourism dollars.