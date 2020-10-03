WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for a stay that was expected to last several days, a move the White House said was made out of an abundance of caution after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and experienced symptoms.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed hospital," Trump said Friday in a videotaped statement released on Twitter less than 24 hours after he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for the coronavirus. "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out."

Trump was experiencing fatigue, and the first lady was coughing with a headache on Friday, the White House doctor said, describing the physical impacts of a White House coronavirus outbreak that has upended the nation's capital and disrupted American politics one month before a presidential election.

Trump, who is 74, began taking a cocktail of drugs as a "precautionary measure," according to doctor Sean Conley, who provided only limited information about Trump's condition or the reasons for his extended stay at Walter Reed.

"In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin," Conley said in a White House memo Friday afternoon, describing Trump as "fatigued but in good spirits."

Conley said Trump received an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail via "infusion without incident."

A few hours later, Trump walked to Marine One wearing a mask, then was transported to Walter Reed.