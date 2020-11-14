Trump names Judge Maria Teresa B. Cenzon to serve on the District Court of Guam

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon has been nominated to serve as judge on the District Court of Guam, according to a White House press release.

Cenzon currently presides over civil, criminal, domestic, and probate dockets. Prior to her appointment to the bench in 2012, Judge Cenzon served as Chief Legal Counsel to then Gov. Eddie Calvo. Prior to her stint at Adelup, she worked as the director of Policy, Planning & Community Relations for the Unified Judiciary of Guam.

Before going into government service, she was in private practice and counseled large local and international corporations as well as some of the government of Guam’s largest agencies.

Judge Cenzon received her B.A. from Marquette University and her J.D. from the Loyola University-Chicago School of Law.