About $1.3 million from federal CARES Act funding may be used to fund the Guam National Guard mission to continue to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response.

President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, approved Guam's request to extend Title 32 Section 502 (f) authority from this time up to the end of the year, according to Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard.

"All that means is that we receive federal dollars to support a national mission. And the national mission is to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," Aguigui said.

But the extension came with a caveat: 25% of costs would be paid by the local government, according to Aguigui. Since March, the federal government has paid about $3.7 million to fund Guard activities on Guam, she added.

"There's provisions with this new extension. The federal government gives us 75% of the money but the state has to provide 25% of that to keep us on duty. So, with the federal dollars, we anticipate spending about $4.1 million and the state expenditure would be about $1.3 (million)," Aguigui said. "We're expensive, yes we are, but you know why we're expensive? Because everything single thing we do, we are certified to do."

The governor will provide the funding and Aguigui said the governor's intent is to use CARES Act money. That money came from the federal government but it is used to respond to the pandemic, "so you can definitely use CARES funding," the adjutant general said.

The Guard mission on Guam has included supporting the Department of Public Health and Social Services with COVID-19 testing, as well as other initiatives among other agencies. The Guard has also been responsible for quarantine facility operations.

Quarantine facility duties

There are three hotel facilities serving as main quarantine sites on Guam: Wyndham Garden Guam, Bayview Hotel, and The Garden Court and Oceanview Hotel. Royal Orchid Guam Hotel can serve as another quarantine site but there has been no need to utilize it for now, according to Maj. Patrick Sanchez II, deputy commander of Task Force Shield, which is in charge of the quarantine facilities.

The Guard does not engage or manage Days Inn, a government-designated isolation facility. However, the Guard does arrange for transportation to Days Inn for anyone who tests positive during quarantine, assuming they are in stable condition, Sanchez said.

"The whole time that they're in our quarantine facility, we make sure they're fed. We make sure they're taken care of for amenities such as WiFi. If it's not good in the room, we make sure the hotel staff know about it. If we can't get it fixed, then we move them to a different room," Sanchez said.

The Guard does partner up with local law enforcement, such as police, court marshals and customs officials, for security and to perform actions that are beyond the Guard's jurisdiction, he added.

It is very rare - less than 10 times from his recollection - but people have tried get out of quarantine, according to Sanchez.

"Fortunately law enforcement was able to intervene," he said. "We've had some that actually left the facility but we were able to get them back into quarantine ... We hand it off to law enforcement on the site."