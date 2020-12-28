Trump signs $900B pandemic aid with Guam benefits intact

President Donald Trump on Sunday, or Monday Guam time, signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would accelerate nationwide COVID-19 vaccine distribution and also would continue to fund unemployment assistance to thousands of Guam residents.

Delegate Michael San Nicolas said provisions that benefit Guam, identified last week, remain intact in the bill that the president signed into law.

"We are glad that relief is on its way for our people," he said. "With the signing of the package, we have relief on its way for our people and Medicaid resolved for Citizens of Freely Associated migrants."

The bill not only extends unemployment aid to some 28,000 people, but also protects Guam residents from eviction and provides $75 million in rent assistance, as well as provide $600 in direct help to each eligible taxpayer.

The pandemic relief package is part of the massive $2.3 million funding legislation that would avert a federal government shutdown this week.

Now that the relief package is law, Guam will see:

A second economic impact payment or stimulus check of $600 per taxpayer or $1,200 for married couples filing jointly, and $600 per qualifying child.

An extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, at $345 per week, up to March 14, 2021. The maximum PUA eligibility claims period is extended from 39 weeks, to 50 weeks.

A restart of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $300 a week, up to March 14, 2021. The prior FPUC was for $600 a week.

$75 million in direct rental assistance for Guam residents who may be able to seek relief for payment of past-due rent up to 12 months or since the pandemic started. It can also be used to pay past-due utility bills.

Extension of the eviction moratorium to Jan. 31, 2021, so no one will be kicked out of their houses between now and when the rent relief program should be established and rolled out.

A 15% increase in monthly food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A new round of the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program for small businesses to keep their employees on payroll.

Direct education funds through the Educational Stabilization Fund.

Additional funding for child care facilities, and head start programs.

Funding for community development financial institutions such as local banks.

Medicaid coverage for citizens of freely associated states living on Guam and in the U.S.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement, said "while no bill is perfect, this package will extend unemployment benefits to millions of Americans throughout the nation and right here at home," among other things.

"Our job now is to ensure that each of these programs is rolled out as quickly as our federal partners will allow," she said.

The governor said she has instructed the appropriate local agencies to contact their federal counterparts and prepare for the new round of processes and bureaucracy that comes with any act of Congress.

"So much will depend on the policy guidance given to the states and territories, and our job is to make sure that benefits are issued as quickly as the federal process allows and we will. I want to thank our allies in the National Governors Association, our friends in the Senate, and our Guam Delegate for all their work on our behalf," the governor said.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said this development is certainly welcome news for displaced workers on Guam, but asked that PUA claimants remain patient.

"You can't file or do anything yet at this time. Stay tuned, wait for announcements as to when you can file or how," Dell'Isola said.

After the law has been signed, it is now up to the U.S. Department of Labor to issue guidelines and policies on how workers can avail of the extended PUA.

"It could take several weeks or a month," Dell'Isola said.

This story will be updated.