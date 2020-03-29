Trump signs COVID-19 financial relief into law

President Donald Trump has signed the $2 trillion relief package, which is expected to flood jurisdictions including Guam with money in an effort to help workers – many of whom have lost their jobs or are seeing smaller paychecks – and keep the nation’s economy from tanking.

It’s unclear, however, when Guam residents will be able to receive the assistance.

Cash assistance

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during a press conference Saturday that the Department of Revenue and Taxation is working with her federal counterparts to create a process by which local tax filers can receive their benefits.

"I am encouraging people to make sure that they filed their tax returns," said the governor.

Rev and Tax, like many other local agencies, is closed. The governor said DRT Director Dafne Shimizu will be working on a way for people to file their 2019 taxes without putting government workers at risk of possible exposure.

The governor's request for a presidential disaster was also approved, allowing the local government to access federal programs to provide aid to residents.

The new law provides a one-time payout of up to $1,200 for people who make less than $75,000 a year, plus $500 for each child. The cash benefit phases out for those who make more, and people with incomes above $99,000 a year aren’t eligible.

It also provides for unemployment insurance benefits of up to $930 a week for those who’ve lost their jobs.

The payments will be based on taxpayers who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas has previously said.

Jobless benefits

It is also now up to GovGuam to establish an unemployment program for island residents who lost their jobs or suffer drastic cuts in pay as a result of business shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without an established unemployment benefits program on Guam, laid-off island workers would have to wait for the local government to figure out a program that the federal government would approve.

The new federal legislation comes as the island continues to observe a partial shutdown for about two weeks.

The governor shut down nonessential government agencies including schools on March 16. The business community was similarly shut down a few days later; stores, gas stations and other businesses are exempt.

As a result of both the COVID-19 fear, which has driven away many tourists and forced airlines to cancel fights, and the shutdown, thousands of Guamanians have either lost their jobs or are seeing paychecks that are a fraction of what they used to be.

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, on Friday said they’re working with their members to ensure their businesses and employees get the help they need.

“In the last week and a half, we’ve heard of almost 3,000 jobs being affected,” she said, noting a majority of those affected are working fewer hours and several hundred have lost their jobs. “And so we’re currently working with those employers to get them the assistance they need with (the Guam Department of Labor) once they reopen so they can be eligible for certain benefits.”

The bill includes almost $400 billion to help small businesses retain their payrolls and $250 billion to boost unemployment insurance, offering $600 per week for four months for laid-off workers, on top of whatever benefits their states may provide.