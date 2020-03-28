Trump signs COVID-19 financial relief into law

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday signed a massive $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law, which policymakers hope will blunt some of the coronavirus epidemic's economic fallout.

His signature came just hours after the House of Representatives passed the measure by a voice vote, and less than 48 hours after it received unanimous approval from the Senate.

"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," Trump said.

On Guam, it is now up to the local government to send a list of taxpayers to the federal government for the individual financial assistance to be released to island taxpayers.

The payments will be based on taxpayers who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns, Delegate Michael San Nicolas has previously said.

Cash assistance

More than 150 million households would receive checks under the legislation, which will send payments of $1,200 to many individual Americans plus $500 for children. People with incomes above $99,000 are not eligible, and the total benefit is phased out for people earning between $75,000 and $99,000.

Workers are going to get $3,000 for a family of four.

It is also now up to GovGuam to establish an unemployment program for island residents who lost their jobs or suffer drastic cuts in pay as a result of the COVID-19 business shutdown.

Jobless benefits

The bill includes almost $400 billion to help small businesses retain their payrolls and $250 billion to boost unemployment insurance, offering $600 per week for four months for laid-off workers, on top of whatever benefits their states may provide.

Without an established unemployment benefits program on Guam, laid-off island workers would have to wait for the local government to figure out a program that the federal government would approve.

The White House, Treasury Department, Small Business Administration and other agencies must rush to try and flood the economy with money under the new law including the disbursement of close to $1 trillion in business loans and guarantees to millions of large and small companies throughout the entire economy.

There are now roughly 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and it has caused more than 1,300 deaths domestically, figures that have been rising rapidly. The bill contains multiple provisions aimed at propping up an economy shuddering from the impacts of the coronavirus, which has sent jobless claims skyrocketing and the stock market plummeting as many Americans stay in their homes to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

The legislation also contains hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency federal aid for large corporations suffering due to the coronavirus outbreak, a provision that sparked days of intense partisan conflict and a frenzied push from lobbyists and corporations eager to secure a chunk of the funding.

The final legislation will provide $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans to passenger airlines; $17 billion in loans to industries deemed critical to "national security" - a provision aimed at helping Boeing - and $425 billion in loans and loan guarantees for other large firms, a fund for which cities and states can also apply.

