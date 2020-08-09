President Donald Trump has signed an executive order freezing the collection of withholding tax payments from employees' paychecks.

This order takes effect this month and continues through the end of the year, he said.

"This will mean bigger paychecks for working families," Trump said.

The tax holiday applies to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year.

The payroll tax takes a 7.65% slice off employees' paychecks to fund the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.

Trump also signed another executive order that would provide $400 in weekly unemployment aid for people who have lost their jobs. However, Trump said 25% of this money would be paid by states, The Washington Post reported.

The president also signed another executive order continuing the pause on federal student loan payments and interest through the end of the year.

The government of Guam has yet to comment on how the actions on withholding tax deferral and unemployment cost share would impact its budget for the new spending year which starts in October.

The Legislature will hold budget talks starting Monday. The government of Guam is still considering a $983 million budget despite the economic downturn.

The executive order allows workers to postpone their withholding tax payments through the end of the year but doesn't absolve their bills outright.

"If I'm victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. I'm going to make them all permanent," Trump said at a news conference.

"In other words, I'll extend beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax," Trump later added. "And so we'll see what happens."

Major changes to the tax code, especially a permanent cut to payroll taxes, fall entirely to Congress, reported The Washington Post, adding Democrats and Republicans alike already have balked at Trump's push for a payroll tax holiday in negotiations over the next round of coronavirus aid, suggesting a more lasting revision to federal law may be even tougher to secure if Trump does indeed win reelection.

Guam cost, process for unemployment aid

Congressman Michael San Nicolas said for the $400 weekly unemployment aid to be available, the governor needs to request for the program, fund 25% of the payouts, and handle the costs and logistics of the local administration of the program.

The program as established will run through Dec. 6, 2020 or until $44 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds is depleted, or until a similar relief package is passed by the Congress, San Nicolas stated.

"This memoranda does apply to Guam and the territories, however it needs to be applied for, implemented, and 25% funded by the local government," opened San Nicolas said. "If this is a commitment the governor is willing to make it is necessary for the local government to move forward as quickly as possible, as other jurisdictions will be doing the same, the funds are limited, and the implementation may take some time," San Nicolas stated.

"While the Presidential Memoranda provides a mechanism to extend some unemployment relief, it taps into already strained funding sources, and could impede necessary compromises in ongoing negotiations for legislative relief that is not funded from at-risk sources," San Nicolas added. "We will continue to engage leadership on a legislative solution and will apprise the people of any substantive developments," he stated.