As legislative session proceeded this week, senators discussed Bill 204-36, a measure that would create a trust fund for opioid settlement awards and establish an advisory council to direct the use of these funds.

"According to the Department of Health and Human Services, last year, 70,000 people died from opioid overdose, and 1.6 million had an opioid use disorder in the United States. A total of 843,000 drug overdose deaths have occurred since 1999, two-thirds of which were due to opioids," Sen. Amanda Shelton, the bill's main sponsor, said Tuesday.

"These worrying statistics spell a need for this measure. It's my intention that the settlement funds will be able to deliver help to those in need," she said.

Also known as Opioid Prevention and Treatment Act, Shelton said Bill 204 proposes four things:

Create a trust fund to receive moneys obtained through opioid litigation.

Dedicate funds for facilitating and expanding treatment efforts in line with relevant court judgments, orders and agreements.

Establish an Opioid Recovery Advisory Council to set a spending strategy.

Designate the Office of the Attorney General as the single agency to bring claims regarding opioids against entities.

The bill is part of ensuring compliance with settlement agreements and judgments arising from multi-state lawsuits brought against opioid manufacturers, firms and distributors who profited from the opioid epidemic.

In July, the attorney general announced Guam could receive about $10 million, to be paid out over 18 years, as part of a $26 billion proposed national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country. They are Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

But sometime after that, the OAG stated it was now expecting settlement funds closer to $14 million for Guam. However, the discussion Tuesday focused around the initial $10 million expectation.

The funds are expected to arrive in mid-2022.

A smaller settlement was announced in February, when the OAG stated that Guam would receive $280,000 from a $573 million multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid-involved companies.

The OAG later released a breakdown of how that funding would be used, which included earmarking $60,000 for toxicology testing to gather more data on the prevalence of opioids and other illicit drugs.

Assistant Attorney General Shannon Taitano said Tuesday that the government also entered into service agreements with providers to integrate clients back into regular life on Guam, by helping them get a driver's license or even help pay outstanding utility bills to get placement in housing, for example.

"We're just trying to do things like that in improving the lives of these individuals so that they can successfully recover from substance abuse, and hopefully with that, maybe curtail the amount of crime that can result from someone addicted or high on drugs," Taitano said.

