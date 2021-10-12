Robert Perez, 76, not only got his Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot but also learned that he's negative for the virus, after getting himself tested in his village.

"Try to live a little longer," the Sinajana resident said of his decision to get his booster shot.

Perez was among the 92 individuals who received their COVID-19 booster shot at the Sinajana Senior Center on Monday, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said. The booster shot is administered to those who had their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or earlier.

Among the 92 were senior citizens, younger ones in risky jobs, or those with compromised immune systems.

Monday's booster shots in Sinajana marked the first village-based booster vaccination clinic that the Department of Public Health and Social Services launched, in coordination with the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin said after six months or so, the effectiveness of the vaccine declines, "and that's been documented," so a booster shot is recommended. More so, he said, if a person is at least 65 years old, among others.

"So now what we’re doing is we are again protecting our elderly so that they would have increased immunity and to increase their ability to fight against COVID," San Agustin said, while visiting the center.

'No hesitation'

Hofmann, vice president of the council, said some of the elderly from Sinajana, Hagåtña, Agana Heights and nearby villages were already at the booster vaccination site an hour before the scheduled opening of the clinic.

"They were here at 7:30 this morning and so it shows they had no hesitation, they were ready to get the jab and they did it and so willingly, and they just walked out and they're happy. They felt safe," Hofmann said.

Teresita Arriola, 86, got a booster shot since it's been more than six months since she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Chalan Pago resident said in 2020 when there were a lot of unknowns about COVID-19, she wasn't afraid, but that's changed since.

"... I had to get the vaccination for that first and second shot in order for me to be safe and for my family and other people," she said, in part.

Arriola, a grandmother of 15 and a great-grandmother of 16 or 17, she said, also knew of people who got hospitalized.

"And some of them passed away," the mother of six said.

Guam has seen 214 COVID-19-related fatalities since March 2020. More than 16,000 have since tested positive, and most have recovered.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Former Speaker Mark Forbes, 68, and his wife Cina Forbes, 72, got their booster shots together on Monday.

"I've always had shots since I was little. When I travel, I always have to get a shot so I'm accustomed to it and if they come up with the new shots that's going to make me safe, I'm gonna get it. That's what made me decide to do it," Cina Forbes said.

Visiting Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses and members of the Guam National Guard assisted Public Health and the mayors' council during the village-based booster vaccination.

Tested in Sinajana

Public Health also opened a COVID-19 testing site at the open-air Sinajana gym.

Hofmann said of the 31 who showed up for testing, three tested positive for COVID-19.

One of them got referred for monoclonal antibody treatment, he said.

The families of the three who tested positive "are now in self-quarantine."

Caregivers

DPHSS' San Agustin said the caregivers of the elderly 65 years old and older will also be provided vaccination, whether it's their first or second Pfizer shot.

While the village-based vaccination is for those at least 65 years old, booster shots for those whose jobs make them more exposed to the virus such as doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers, are available at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The next village-based booster vaccination clinic will be on Oct. 18 at the Humåtak Mayor's Office mostly for residents of Humåtak and Malesso', from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hofmann recommends that eligible residents or their caregivers make an appointment via tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme or by calling their mayor's office.