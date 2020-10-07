The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed that a Guam man had a loaded 9-mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa on Saturday.

TSA did not identify the man in a press release. He was turned over to the Des Moines police.

The handgun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber, according to TSA in a statement.

"TSA officials immediately alerted the Des Moines Police, who responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the firearm from the traveler before citing him on a weapons charge," TSA stated, adding, "The man was a resident of Guam."

“Individuals who want to fly with their firearms are permitted to do so as long as they follow the regulations for transporting their weapon,” said John Bright, TSA’s federal security director for Iowa. “If you want to travel with your firearm, the first thing you should do is make sure it is unloaded. Then pack it in a hard-sided case and lock the case."

Upon arriving at the airport, a traveler must take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare their intention to fly with the gun.

The airline will make sure it is stored securely in the underbelly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight, according to TSA.

For details on how to travel with a gun, visit the TSA website, www.tsa.gov.”

"TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint," the agency stated. "This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane."