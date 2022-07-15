On June 30, The Tsubaki Tower General Manager Ken Yanagisawa and Assistant General Manager Joel Davis signed a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve, which took place at The Tsubaki Tower in Tumon.

The Statement of Support confirms that The Tsubaki Tower partners with American employers and acknowledges the valuable roles of the Guard and Reserve to the country and community, the hotel stated in a press release.

The Tsubaki Tower pledged to:

· Fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

· Provide their managers and supervisors with the tools needed to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

· Appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire guardsmen, reservists, and veterans.

· Continually recognize and support the country’s service members and their families, in peace, in crisis and in war.

Contact Angel Vibar for more information at 671-344-1283 or visit www.esgr.mil/GU.