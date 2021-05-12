Tuck's accuser: 'He started touching me'

The 22-year-old woman who says Jon Tuck raped her in Tumon last year recalled on Tuesday the moment she first encountered the former UFC fighter.

"He started touching me. He started taking my pants off," she said, as she took the stand during day one of Tuck's criminal trial in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Maria Cenzon. "I was against the wall. I asked what he was doing."

The woman said he proceeded to touch her body forcefully.

"It hurt a lot and I said stop. He turned me over to where I was facing this wall. He proceeded to take off all my clothes," she said.

After about 20 minutes into her testimony, she became emotional and had to take a break from telling her story for the remainder of the day.

Tuck is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto called multiple witnesses, including the police officers who responded and made the arrest.

The woman testified that she arrived on Guam last March for vacation and for work.

"And where did you work?" Cantos asked.

"Foxy's," the woman said.

She testified that on the night of March 4, 2020, she got off work around 11 p.m.

"I went with my friend over to Jardee's and we had some food," she said, as she remembered seeing Tuck at Club Foxy's.

"I didn't know who he was. We never had any exchange or anything," she said. "I had seen him touching girls and being aggressive with his behavior. It was obvious those girls were uncomfortable."

She said Tuck had approached her table at the restaurant.

"He greeted me. He said hello and I said hi. We started walking toward the hallway and asked me if I wanted to smoke," she said. "He seemed, like, friendly. I was just kind of unsure. He walked me outside and said, 'We are going to go here.'"

She said Tuck then grabbed her by the hand and they walked outside.

"I remember being confused, because I thought we were going to the back patio and we kept walking and walking. We went all the way around. I didn't know where we were at. Then he took me back behind the chapel," she said.

The pair walked across the parking lot and over to the chapel near the Westin Resort Guam.

"It was very dark," she said.

She is scheduled to continue her testimony today.

There is no word yet if Tuck will also testify during his trial.