Tumon Bay drowning reported

A man was pulled from the water in Tumon Bay Tuesday afternoon in what the Guam Fire Department described as a reported drowning.

Units from the Tamuning Fire Station responded to the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park after the 911 call was made at 2:04 p.m., according to the Guam Fire Department.

A park patrol officer pulled the man from the water. CPR was conducted at the scene and en route to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The man is possibly a tourist.

"We just saw them pulling him out of the water," said beachgoer Hana Mafnas.

The swimmer had a snorkel on but he didn't have a life jacket, she said. Mafnas said the swimmer appeared to be unresponsive.

"He was limp. They tried doing CPR for quite a while," she said.

GVB safety officer Chris San Nicolas said he and his partner also arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after the first responders arrived. He also said the man appeared to be unresponsive when they were attending to him.