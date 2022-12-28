Tumon Bay Music Festival to make awaited return in 2023

Musicians and music lovers alike will be happy to learn the Tumon Bay Music Festival will return in the new year, and will be held from March 2 to 11, 2023, at various locations throughout Guam, festival organizers said in a press release.

The festival is the region’s largest musical event, the release stated, and its return will feature live performances and collaborations.

TBMF is making the call to all musicians from Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and beyond to participate in the 2023 festival.

The festival will include:

• Choral Festival: March 2-3.

• Solo & Small Ensemble Festival: March 4.

• Pops Concert - “Jazz, Rock & Beyond”: March 5.

• Band & Orchestra Festival: March 6-7.

• Festival Ensemble Collaborations: March 8-10.

• Finale Concert: March 11.

This event is open to musicians and musical groups of all ages and experience levels. TBMF 2023 also will include clinics, school visits and collaborative festival ensembles.