Tumon Bay reef insurance could expand coverage

The government of Guam continues its efforts to be one of the few places in the world to insure its reef.

Members of the Tumon Bay Insurance Task Force met earlier this month, to give an update on a mandated feasibility study into a potential parametric insurance policy for the island.

This type of coverage allows for awards and benefits once certain parameters are met. The enabling legislation that created the task force considered damage caused by typhoons as one of these parameters, so repairs and other mitigation work can be funded following a storm.

The group is now considering expanding any policy to include sources of more frequent harm to Guam's coral reefs, like bleaching and the crown-of-thorns starfish.

"Many of the people that responded to the survey (about parametric insurance), that was the concern," said Vangie Lujan, chairperson for the governor's Climate Change and Resiliency Commission. "We're not seeing as many typhoons necessarily, but we're seeing damage to the reef from other things."

Taking on more areas of coverage will drive up the cost of any insurance plan, according to Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority and member of the task force. If the government chooses to pursue insuring more than Tumon Bay, and against more than just typhoons, it should consider what many private companies do: implementing a redundant, more flexible self-insurance fund.

"My instinct on how to approach it is we ... find out if there's a break point, where the higher the insurance policy the cheaper it becomes," Mendiola said. "Then from there decide what makes sense to insure fully versus what makes sense to build up like a Coral Reef Trust: a self-insurance type of thing. And then what happens is as the trust builds, the policy comes down or the policy is maintained."

Also complicating matters, how to estimate the economic valuation of any covered reef – and whether academic or tourism-based benefits should be used for any official estimate. Currently a 2018 survey pegged the total value of all local reefs to be at $189 million. Lujan told The Guam Daily Post that 75% of that figure was attributed to tourism activities both in and out of Tumon.

The task force is expected to include the cost to repair a fixed portion of reefs in its final report, which will bring the island "one step closer" to determining what prospective insurance companies would charge for at least that portion of the coverage. The current pricing available from other jurisdictions "varied greatly," Mendiola said.

"If a $189 million policy is $2 million a year, that might not be affordable," she told task force members, latter adding: "It might be the cheapest to go with the worst, most devastating policy – you know, it'll only get activated if we have a Category 4 typhoon that causes this level of damage."

The source of money to pay for insurance premiums has yet to be determined, but Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said at the meeting that Guam's efforts to finance any policy would be "much more reachable" due to the taxes paid during hotel stays, being a "more mature and reliable funding source" for local parametric insurance.

The Quintana Roo government in Mexico purchased parametric insurance in 2019 and 2020. The premium in 2019 was about $500,000 with a payout of $4.2 million. The premium in 2020 was about $250,000 with $2.1 million paid out in insurance, Post files show.

A report from the task force is due to the Guam Legislature by the end of the month. Tenorio has also instructed GovGuam officials to include coral reefs in emergency management plans, to open up federal reimbursement for repair work done to coral reefs following typhoons and other natural disasters.