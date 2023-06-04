Tumon businesses bouncing back

Despite challenges with supplies and utility restoration, many businesses in Tumon, the heart of Guam’s tourism industry, have managed to reopen in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

Mark Baldyga, the owner of the Baldyga Group, which operates a number of Tumon mainstays, said two properties — the Beach Bar and Zoh, the nightclub formerly known as The Globe — were up and running before he spoke with The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

The beachside bar and neighboring space for a nighttime cultural show sustained more than $1 million in damage from the storm, Baldyga said, but thanks to the work of employees and volunteers, it reopened and recently began to serve food again.

“We have the banquet deck, which was pretty much obliterated. So we grabbed the wood from that, threw 50 people down there — all of our performers, volunteers, all of our employees — and just focused on the Beach Bar first to kind of drive a little bit of revenue,” he said Friday.

His businesses are taking a cue from the COVID-19 pandemic, Baldyga said, by prioritizing repairs into “nice to have, should have and need to have.”

“We're just focused on: ‘What do we need to get open?’ What do we need to employ our people and serve guests? And then, six months from now, we can start looking at ‘should have,’ and then, after that, in 2024, we can go back to the 'nice to have,'” he told the Post. “For example, in the beach pavilion, we have a $15,000 … giant fan that cools it. You know, it's nice to have, but we don't need it to open, you know what I mean? A screen that masks the cooking area from the banquet deck — yeah, that’s nice to have, we should have ... not need to have.”

Baldyga said one key partner in the recovery is the Bank of Guam, which has given its customers breaks on payments in light of the tough economic times facing businesses and residents.

“Cash flow is really, really hard in a situation like this. And, fortunately, the bank said that they'll stand by us. They gave mortgage waivers for everybody for three months. That's tremendous. They stand with you shoulder to shoulder. That means everything,” he said.

Customer care

The challenges and tough decisions mounted sooner for other Tumon operations, such as the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. As a hotel with guests during the storm, management and employees had to respond in real time to safety concerns and find ways to keep customers cared for and comfortable.

Officials told the Post that entertainment options, such as Underwater World, were opened as soon as possible to keep children busy and refocused during the early days of recovery.

Now, more than a week after Mawar’s passage, the hotel’s restaurants are open again, along with 10 other food and beverage options at nearby properties Dusit Beach and The Plaza.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Dusit Thani, Dusit Beach Resort and The Plaza.

“Now, as Dusit Guam works toward recovery with the rest of the island, I am especially grateful for the extraordinary effort of our teams to step up once again through our most challenging times. This highlights the strength of character of our people to never give up, face challenges head on and keep smiling,” said Dean Huntsman, regional vice president of operations for Dusit Guam.

Employees who worked during the typhoon and its aftermath were provided meals, lodging and additional compensation, he said.

Their efforts were not in vain, according to hotel officials, who said the feedback from GuamJagil, South Korea's largest Guam travel community, with approximately 800,000 members, has been overwhelmingly positive.

Customers appreciated the free meals, which included premium ingredients such as crab, and movies provided in the Dusit Thani’s convention center. Guests also said their children felt safe during the worst of the typhoon.

‘It makes you proud'

Baldyga said he was appreciative for the hard work of his staff, and for government employees and business partners who have been contributing to the island’s recovery.

“We're all family. We all care about each other, and I've had a couple of people lose their homes. I mean, it's really hard, right? Everybody helps each other. It’s the inafa’maolek spirit of the island, ... the spirit of our company. … I just have never seen anything like it. Everybody's right there fighting together. It makes you proud.”

Although some of his properties are without power and adequate water pressure can sometimes be lost while trying to operate large air-conditioning systems, Baldyga said workers at Guam’s utilities have more than enough on their respective plates.

“I think they're doing a good job. They're trying; they're working hard. It’s just isolated things. … I know they're working on it. How can you say something negative about guys that are working 20 hours a day? Everybody’s trying their best,” he said.

Baldyga hopes to reopen the beachside show by June 15, the Mediterranean restaurant Anemos by the end of June, and to debut a brand-new show at the SandCastle by the July 4 weekend.

The show took years of planning and design by professionals who worked with Cirque du Soleil and features 50 performers and top-of-the-line audio and visual equipment, he said, and it will be the “biggest and most spectacular island show in the world.”