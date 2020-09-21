Tumon Sands Plaza boutiques open for curbside sales

Tumon Sands Plaza will be open to accommodate boutiques offering curbside pick-ups.

They are among the island's businesses that are adjusting to doing businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boutiques, which will do curbside sales by appointment from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Balenciaga: 787-5913 or 787-8280

• Bottega Veneta: 649-5575/6

• Chloe: 787-5913 or 787-8280

• Givenchy: 787-5913 or 787-8280

• Gucci: 646-5042

The following restaurants will remain open, offering curbside pick-ups, deliveries, and take-out services only from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.:

· Chili’s Bar & Grill: 648-7377

· Olive Garden: 989-0008

· Red Lobster: 649-2529

Out of an abundance of caution and safety for customers and tenants, Tumon Sands Plaza will be conducting mandatory temperature checks to all entering the building.