Guamanians know Tumon as a place teeming with tourists flooding the sidewalks; where the hustle and bustle of passing buses and cars nearly drowns out the conversations of those sitting near The Plaza.

With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's shutdown in effect, a place that once buzzed with life is now a "ghost town."

Some residents said the sight is depressing, though they understand the situation. Others find the quiet a welcome relief.

Mark Moore, who lives in Tamuning, frequents the beaches of Tumon and enjoys the solitude.

"There's no trash, the ocean seems to be clearer and I'm seeing more marine life just from the shore," Moore said. "I know having no one here is negatively impacting the economy, but the environmental side effects are pretty nice."

Growing up on Guam, Chris Malacas said, he's always seen Tumon filled with people.

"It's depressing because I'm not used to seeing Tumon being a ghost town," the Dededo resident said.

For weeks, the number of tourists coming to Guam has been dwindling as the scare of COVID-19 impacted Asian countries, including Guam's two largest markets - Japan and South Korea. With the announcement of the first confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, those numbers shriveled further. Airlines, which had already reduced the frequency of flights between Guam and Asia, have cut them even more.

Malacas said he understands that the situation can't be taken lightly and understands the governor's decision to further restrict public interaction, which increases the possibility of spreading the virus - especially because the island's hospitals have limited capacity. On Friday, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services labs tested more people - Guam now has 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those people are being moved from Guam Memorial Hospital to the Skilled Nursing Unit. The Barrigada Heights unit will be used as quarantine quarters for COVID-19 patients.

Nicholas Mora, who lives in Barrigada but works in Tumon, said in the last couple of days, he has had no issues finding parking, as fewer people started to go work.

Additionally, Tumon is typically crowded with at least 50 - sometimes 100 people - walking the streets, he said. Today, he said there were about four or five - mostly people exercising.

"I've never seen anything like this," Mora said. "The government should have acted sooner than later, they should have been more prepared."