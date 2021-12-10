Tumon's NYE fireworks canceled; focus moves to show in Hagåtña

Tumon's signature New Year's Eve fireworks won't happen for the second year in a row, but residents and tourists will be able to enjoy fireworks in Hagåtña to welcome 2022 with a bang, based on discussions at the Guam Visitors Bureau board meeting Thursday afternoon.

Whether that will disappoint or result in cancellations for those who have booked hotel rooms for Dec. 31, with the expectation of a New Year's Eve fireworks show by Tumon Bay, remains to be seen, GVB officials said.

"The fireworks people had backed out. They're the only ones in town," said GVB President Carl Gutierrez.

The $50,000 budgeted for the Tumon fireworks show will instead go toward a bigger one for Liberation Day 2022, he said.

Hagåtña, he said, is where the New Year's Eve fireworks should be because "everybody gravitates there," considering the electric winter wonderland Christmas display at Skinner Plaza. GVB and the governor's office spent $150,000 for it, Gutierrez said.

Supplies sold out

The tourist district of Tumon is also much dimmer this holiday season because GVB wasn't able to find a contractor to install festive Christmas lights on the San Vitores Road medians.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said nobody submitted a bid for the San Vitores Illumination project, which was initially planned to start this week.

When GVB tried to do the illumination in-house, Perez said, local stores were already sold out of the needed supplies.

'Not the best news'

During further discussions of the cancellation of the Tumon fireworks, Gutierrez and Perez told the GVB board that Guam has only two fireworks businesses, and one of them won't have its certified fireworks technician available for the New Year's Eve event.

The other one backed out of negotiations after feeling "intimidated" by GVB's due diligence questions such as the display images, elevation and location, Perez said.

"Actually, it kind of took us by surprise," he said.

This is only the second time that GVB won't have a New Year's Eve fireworks by Tumon Bay since it started the tradition. Last year was the first, because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

GVB board member Sam Shinohara, of United Airlines, raised the issue of whether the cancellation of the Tumon fireworks show would disappoint a lot of people since hotels saw an uptick in holiday bookings.

Ben Ferguson, also a GVB board member and Pacific Islands Club general manager, said PIC has over 320 rooms sold on New Year's Eve.

He said this certainly is "not the best news for the hotel industry."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still limiting the number of tourists arriving, GVB has not set up an illuminated Christmas village in Tumon for another year, but instead helped fund the Christmas display in Hagåtña, which is now drawing crowds of residents and tourists.

Food trucks are also in the area, GVB said, as it tries to promote the Christmas display to add some holiday cheer amid the ongoing pandemic.