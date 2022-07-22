Turnout 'overwhelming' at GDOE Summer Fair; another set for July 30

The Agana Shopping Center buzzed with activity Saturday, as the Guam Department of Education took over the center court for the GDOE Summer Fair.

Students, teachers and staff showed up to the fair to display highlights of the summer program at their respective schools.

Forty GDOE schools were in attendance as well, as the various programs and divisions within the education department.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. "We knew we were going to have a good turnout, but we didn’t know it was going to be overwhelming. We had so many kids, so many parents."

The Summer Fair was the first of its kind and is part of the department's mission to increase community engagement in line with the State Strategic Plan.

“We’ve never done this before. It was great. I was so happy with the variety, I was impressed. They set it up in a way that all the different things done during the summer were showcased,” Sanchez said. “Like robotics, the drones, the gamification some schools turned learning into games, the sustainable gardening turned out really well. Physical education, they did Zumba and some performances.”

The fair was so well-received that, Sanchez said, the Summer Fair will be held annually.

“We are going to have this every year. That was clear it was an overwhelming response from the teachers and students and family that this is something we need to do more of,” he said.

This is not the only fair GDOE will host this month. The next GDOE Summer Fair will be take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30 at the Agana Shopping Center.

“That’s more to demonstrate all of the programs within the department. Last Saturday it was more of the schools, the schools got to show what they did. The GDOE Fair is showing more of the programs that support the school,” Sanchez said.

The GATE division, Special Education, and Curriculum and Instruction are just a few programs that will engage with the community at the fair.

“It's a little different but it will be sharing a lot of the resources that are now within the department,” Sanchez said. “The last two years we didn’t have it because of COVID-19, so we’ve had about three or four fairs over the past years but it stopped during COVID. And this year we are starting that back up again.”