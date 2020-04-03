A dozen people on Guam who were infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey confirmed on Thursday that a total of 12 people who tested positive for the virus over the past couple of weeks no longer have it.

“Times are tough,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We have harder days ahead of us.”

As of April 2, a total of 77 cases were confirmed on Guam to include three deaths. The results include six people who were tested through U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Unpingco-DeNorcey provided the following breakdown of the 77:

• 40 of the cases are men and 37 are women.

• 60 of the people were infected by someone else on Guam. Two of the confirmed cases had traveled from Dubai, one from Hawaii, one from Japan, 10 from the Philippines, one to Singapore and two had come from the U.S. mainland.

• 31 of the patients are in stable condition, while 31 others are hospitalized between Guam Memorial Hospital and the COVID-19 isolation unit in Barrigada Heights.

• Six are in their 20s, nine in their 30s, 14 in their 40s, 13 in their 50s, 23 in their 60s, seven in their 70s, four in their 80s and one in their 90s. None of the positive patients are under the age of 19.

On Thursday, most of the passengers who were among the first batch to be placed in hotels to be quarantined were released and allowed to go home. The passengers had arrived to Guam on March 19 from the Philippines.

“I am also happy to report that 124 people previously in quarantine are now at home with their families,” said Leon Guerrero. But please remember you have to stay home and do the measures all of us are talking about. The very core of our people is to help one another.”

Three of the people who were in quarantine and tested positive remain in isolation along with one other person who had close contact with them, Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

Health officials said if you develop a loss of smell and taste, or fever and other symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, to call your health care provider or the DPHSS medical triage hotline at 311.

Most symptoms are said to appear two to 14 days after exposure.

“Greater measures might be necessary,” the governor said, as she has yet to decide if she will extend the public health emergency past April 13. She said they are preparing all hospital and medical resources to avoid any challenges. “We will survive COVID-19.”