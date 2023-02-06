Swain Dela Cruz, a felon, has landed back in jail on new charges and faces up to 47 years in prison if convicted, 22 years on the new allegations and an additional 25 years for using a deadly weapon.

Dela Cruz has been convicted twice in the past, first for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in 2018, and then for terrorizing in 2019.

In the latest case Dela Cruz is accused of committing family violence, terrorizing and aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon against several people known to him.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, Dela Cruz was the suspect involved in a complaint reported to police Friday at a Dededo home.

“At about 11 p.m., (officers with the Guam Police Department) responded to a male threatening the family with a gun complaint … in Dededo,” the complaint stated.

When police arrived, Dela Cruz was being escorted out of the home by a woman. Police allege Dela Cruz was “crying, with his hands up.”

When speaking with people at the scene, police learned that earlier in the evening, Dela Cruz was drinking beer with three men known to him, court documents allege. The men were engaging in conversation when a question set Dela Cruz off.

“They talked about work and why the defendant had not been at work for the past three days. The defendant raised his voice and began yelling. He then violently swung his arms and cleared items off of the table,” the complaint stated.

Dela Cruz is accused of then punching one of the men in the face.

The men then attempted to hold Dela Cruz down, but were unsuccessful.

According to the complaint, “he was able to get up and retrieve a machete. He swung the machete at (the victim), but did not strike him. The defendant was heard by all four saying that he was going to get his ‘gun and shoot’ them.”

Dela Cruz appeared in court Saturday and was formally charged with three counts of family violence as a third-degree felony, four counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor and two separate charges of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He faces significant jail time in the new case, according to the attorney general’s request for pretrial confinement. Dela Cruz faces “22 years for the underlying crimes, plus five to 25 years for the possession and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.”

Dela Cruz is being held at the Guam Department of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail.