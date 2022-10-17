Twin brothers spread awareness and hope on foster care in US - including Guam

Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are making history as the duo are walking 20 miles in each of the 50 states plus the territories across the nation to raise awareness and provide hope to children in the foster care system in America.

The two brothers, 27, living in the state of Georgia, know the system too well.

“Me and Tavon, we got taken away from our biological family at birth, placed into the foster care system, and got adopted at the age of 2,” said Davon Woods. “Everyone thinks that once you’re adopted, they think that it is sunshine and rainbows, but, in our case, it was the complete opposite.”

In a virtual interview Thursday on Zoom with The Guam Daily Post, Davon Woods said he and his brother did not have an emotional connection with their legal parents while growing up.

“We experienced so much, I’d never hear ‘I love you’ and I won’t be shown any affection and all the things that a child needed, we didn’t receive it,” said Davon Woods, who was once an employee at an auto dealership. “I’m talking about the emotional side and all of the stuff that really matters. So that’s why we are doing what we are doing now, traveling to all 50 states, walking in all 50 states raising awareness for kids in foster care.”

Being raised as an adopted child, Tavon Woods said, wasn't an easy experience to go through, while describing some of the challenges he lived personally.

“Growing up was pretty tough,” said Tavon Woods, who was a truck driver. “Being that we didn’t get love from our adopted families just affected us growing up. I feel, as a child, you should get every bit of love, every bit of affection, and it affected us a lot growing up not knowing what love was, not being shown how to love. We never saw our adopted parents hug, kiss or anything like that. … Davon and I kept pushing, we would go to school with big smiles on our faces, but we were going through so much at home. I know God placed it in us to keep pushing,” he said.

Love and affection were the things both lost out on during their upbringing, they said, something the two brothers with funny personalities wished they had growing up.

“We were stripped away from so much as kids so, like, growing up we would see our friends receive all the stuff that we wanted, like love and attention and all that stuff. It hurt us because, like, dang, what child wouldn’t want to be loved, what child wouldn't want to receive attention and stuff like that?" Davon Woods said. "That is what really pushed us and motivated us to be able to do what we do now. Although we didn’t really have the childhood that we wanted, now we know how to inspire and motivate kids all around the world. Although it was pretty bad, God did everything for a reason, so it just shaped and formed us into the men we are today.”

The twins reunited with their biological family at age 17, but, Davon Woods said, “they are not really involved in our lives like we would want them.”

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

But there's a silver lining to the brothers' story.

Both are doing good for many communities. They launched their movement earlier this year to positively influence the more than 420,000 children in foster care systems in the U.S. as of September 2019, according to childwelfare.gov.

“The light at the end of the tunnel, knowing that what we went through, but we made it out. We are doing what we are doing today and we are impacting the world for kids in foster care,” Tavon Woods said. “We went through all of that, and nobody ever knew. We never talked about what we went through as kids. Just being able to go through all of that and still have smiles on our faces and pretending and keep pushing, that was the biggest light for me, knowing that God had us the whole time.”

There are nearly 600 foster children in Guam as of June, with fewer than 60 licensed foster homes to care for them, according to Post files.

‘The goal’

Meanwhile, as part of their campaign, the Woods brothers recently walked 20 miles in Hawaii to reveal some of the problems on the subject of foster care.

“We just hope that everybody pays close attention, and we would love for everybody to be involved and we would love for everybody to actually know what goes on in the foster care system and what kids have to experience,” Davon Woods said. “Our goal is to just shine light on the topic that's not really being talked about across the world. We just want everybody to pay attention because these are kids, vulnerable kids that experience trauma, hurt, pain and anything you can name. These kids are experiencing it. We just want everyone to pay attention.”

The brothers also started a nonprofit organization, dubbed Foster Kids Matter, which aims to fight for every child in the foster care system by spreading awareness.

Davon Woods described how the idea of the lengthy project came about.

“I was just scrolling on TikTok one day in May and I saw this guy named Sylvester Williams. He was walking around the country raising awareness for mental health,” Davon Woods said. “We were planning on doing a march for foster care awareness. I told Tavon and he was, like, 'I don’t mind doing all that.' Within a couple of days, I had it planned out. Within the next week and a half, we walked Georgia to Florida. It was 96 miles in four and a half days. I was, like, 'man, we might as well just walk in all states. We might as well just keep on going … because there are so many other states and foster kids.' We came up with the idea of hitting all 50 states.”

Since late May, the Woods brothers have completed 240 miles in 12 states: Georgia, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Colorado, and recently, Hawaii.

The brothers received positive responses from the public, Davon Woods said, “The feedback has been amazing.”

“A lot of people are just so amazed, like, 'I know I can’t walk 20 miles.' People are, like, 'I can’t even walk a mile, how are y’all able to walk 20 miles,'” Tavon Woods said. “People are just so amazed because we are actually making history on our journey.”

What’s next?

The brothers said they plan to make their way to New Hampshire, Connecticut, West Virginia, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, as well as Guam later this month.

Tavon Woods had some kind words of encouragement for those who may be in a situation similar to the one he and his brother were once in.

“Our message is to let kids in foster care know that no matter how tough your situation may be, just keep pushing,” Tavon Woods said. “Just to tell every kid in the foster care system, especially the kids out there in Guam, to keep pushing, keep your hands up, and just to keep going. I know the situation may be tough, rough and hard, just keep going because you can make it.”