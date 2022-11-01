Twenty miles each - that’s the journey twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods have taken - on Guam and, so far, in 12 of the nation’s 50 states - to raise awareness and provide hope to children in America’s foster care system.

The two brothers, who are from South Carolina, started a nonprofit organization and movement in May to walk 20 miles in each of the 50 states across the nation to shed light on the foster care system in the U.S.

The foster care system was something the duo experienced during their upbringing.

“Davon and I got removed from our biological family at birth because our mother was on drugs,” said Tavon Woods. “We stayed in foster care until we was at the age of 2 and then we got adopted at the age of 2 by the Woods family. I experienced being adopted and it was terrible. I never heard 'I love you,' no hugs, and no kisses. We didn’t get the things that (as) kids we would need and that’s why we fight so hard to prevent that from anyone going through the foster care system as a child.”

The Woods brothers arrived Oct. 24 on Guam and started the trek at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, beginning from Ritidian Point, up north, and walking to the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

The 20-mile-long journey wasn’t so easy for the Woods brothers.

“I ain’t going to lie, I wanted to quit,” said Davon Woods. “It was pretty tough. When you get towards the end, we do 20 miles straight, so we don’t stop. But every time I think of quitting, I think about a child that is suffering in the foster care system, like what I have been through in the system.”

“Starting off was good, but when we went uphill that is what really tore us up a lot, but, nevertheless, I am glad and just want to thank God for giving us the strength to finish,” Tavon Woods said.

The walk was dedicated to the nearly 600 foster children on the island, the brothers said. As of June, Guam had fewer than 60 foster homes to care for them, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

“We are definitely doing what we can while we’re here,” Davon Woods said.

The trip to Guam was inspired by an interview with the Post.

“If it wasn’t for (the reporter), we wouldn’t be here because we want to be able to fight for every child no matter where they are,” Davon Woods said.

Through the walk, the Woods twins said, they have a message they want to share with the 420,000 children in foster care systems nationwide.

“We want to let the kids in the foster care system know to keep pushing,” Tavon Woods said.

Growing up, the twins lacked an emotional connection with their legal parents, they said.

Get involved To support and follow the brothers’ journey, visit their website at www.fkm.life.

The Woods brothers had tips to share with people looking to open their own homes to foster children.

“Whether you are a foster parent or (aspiring) to be one, to make sure to know what you’re getting into,” Tavon Woods said.

“You have to connect before you correct, because a lot of parents try to correct before they make a connection with the children. It is all about building a relationship. When you foster and adopt, you should be doing it from the heart,” Davon Woods said.

After their prolonged trek across the island, the Woods brothers were greeted and thanked by Speaker Therese Terlaje and legislative candidate Maryann “Mana” Silva Taijeron at the Guam Congress Building.

“I just wanted to thank you for bringing awareness to Guam and for helping us to send that message to the families and to the children themselves, and there are that many kids, unfortunately, on Guam,” said Terlaje.

“Thank you for coming to Guam, as foster care is a huge issue here on Guam and it is something that we look to expand services for,” said Taijeron, later adding, "Hundreds of Guam's children are displaced and in need of foster homes. I pray more families will be able to step up and provide loving care to our children in need.”