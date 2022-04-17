Years of trial and error will be put to the ultimate test, as two local brothers attempt to break a world record.

Brandon and Landon Aydlett are known on Guam for their work at the National Weather Service and their musical talents showcased in groups like the Guam Territorial Band. Come June, they’re hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream: build the world’s tallest and largest tower made out of Lincoln Logs.

“We were about 10 or 11 when we got our first set,” Brandon Aydlett told The Guam Daily Post. “And before that when we went to our grandmother's house, we would play with her little box of really old Lincoln Logs that our aunts and uncles played with growing up in the 1960s and '70s. So we just kind of acquired those over the years and then added them to our collection as we started getting Lincoln Logs in the '90s.”

The twins were already building 8-foot-tall towers by then, climbing up on bar stools to reach the top of their structures.

“We've always tried to build tall and big and so we were told from the early years, ‘Y'all just need to go ahead and build a world record. Y'all can do it.’ We never really took it seriously, although we kept on building taller and taller,” Brandon Aydlett said. “So only in recent years have we really decided to put some effort into achieving a world record – at least attempting it. We hope this will be a big goal achieved.”

The Aydlett brothers are injecting a charitable call to action into their project, and hope to raise funds for Guam’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity along the way.

“Brandon and I, we’ve always been participants in their twice-a-year Quiz Night fundraisers. And for us that was a favorite fundraising event of the year,” Landon Aydlett told the Post.

The event is critical to the organization, he said.

“It was always fun and exciting, (but COVID-19) has canceled the last four quiz night events, so they have been decimated with their funding and finances because of the pandemic cancellations. We wanted to help them recover some of the costs since it is a construction-themed world record and they’re a construction-themed charity. So we wanted to link together with them and do something nice for them, and also for families across the island,” according to Landon Aydlett.

Sponsorship opportunities, and calls for community volunteers to help with the project will go out in May, and a three-day build for the record-breaking tower is scheduled for June at the Agana Shopping Center.

If all goes according to plan, the structure will be a 20-foot tall scaled replica of the Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, and will comprise 40,000 blocks. Although they use computer models and complicated equations in their weather-related jobs, the record-breaking construction project will be handled with a little more instinct, and a little less planning.

“Well, this goes all the way back to the thermodynamics of meteorology and we just wing it,” Landon Aydlett joked.

He said a previous tower that took over the only staircase in the brothers’ home showed they have the skills to build a structure that isn’t just tall, but also relatively stable.

“We've done this for so many years and played around with different sizes and dimensions. We're definitely not engineers or architects by any by any means, but the tower that we did build here in September on the stairway, that was remarkably sturdy,” Landon Aydlett said. “We had two of our typical Guam earthquakes, little tremors over two weeks and neither of the two tremors caused any problems.”

The twins confirmed the Guinness Book of World Records has given the approval to go ahead with the world record attempt. Currently the pair is reviewing all the necessary proof they need to provide, as well as rules they will need to follow in order for the tower to be eligible for a world record.

“We've been scouring all the information they provided. There is a very exhaustive list of evidence that is required from, from eyewitnesses and volunteers, audio and video and information that we need to submit. So it's a very lengthy process,” Brandon Aydlett said. “We'll submit that to Guinness, and ultimately, once Guinness receives our information, they'll review it. And, if we have the evidence required, we achieved the records, and then they'll give us the thumbs up to say we did it.”

Although it’s possible for an official from Guinness to come to Guam and provide an immediate verdict on whether the record was achieved, given the cost of airfare and hotel stays the Aydlett twins will need to pay, and because the project is also a charitable fundraiser, an in-person judging isn’t a necessity.

“We just don't have the funds to cover that expense, especially having the official here for the week or two weeks that it would take. But if someone wants to sponsor that, we would have no problem with that,” Landon Aydlett said. “That would be phenomenal, but we're going to go with the official record the low-cost way.”