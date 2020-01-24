Guam resident Katrina Schaller and her sister, Leslie, who lives thousands of miles away in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, are both getting ready to celebrate their 50th birthday on Saturday.

Ahead of the celebration, the twin sisters' lawsuits against the U.S. Social Security Administration rest in the hands of a federal court judge.

One of the lawsuits challenges the U.S. government's policy of refusing to provide Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits to American citizens living on Guam.

The Schaller twins have had myotonic dystrophy since birth. It's a debilitating, degenerative genetic disorder that severely inhibits muscle function and other critical aspects of daily life.

Though Leslie Schaller is able to live independently in Pennsylvania due to the aid she receives from SSI, Katrina is ineligible for the same SSI benefits received by her twin because she lives on Guam with her older sister and brother-in-law.

The SSI law limits benefits to American citizens who live "in the United States," which is defined in the law as being the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but not Guam.

The two complementary federal cases were filed simultaneously in December 2018 in both Guam and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Leslie's case is currently under review stateside, as she was told by Social Security that if she were to leave the state and visit her family on Guam for more than 30 days, she would stop receiving her benefits.

On Thursday, attorney Michael Williams, of Kirkland Ellis LLP, argued on behalf of Katrina in the District Court of Guam that the refusal of the same benefit is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause and that the federal government is treating them "dramatically different."

"This is more than burdensome. This is a matter of life and death," said Williams. "It's the government's job to say why the discrimination is OK."

However, Michael Andrew Zee, of the U.S. Department of Justice, contends the courts have long upheld the ability of the U.S. Congress to make the law that includes differential treatment of territories.

"There is no case law that territorial residents must be treated equally," said Zee. "Our view is there is more than sufficient rational basis to sustain the statute."

Zee asked for the Guam case to be dismissed.

Both parties also argued over U.S. Supreme Court rulings from the 1970s that determined the territories have a unique status in that residents do not contribute to the public treasury. Williams said that claim has been debunked over time. He also contends it would be less expensive for the federal government to provide the benefit to Guam versus other states that currently receive it.

The Guam lawsuit seeks a declaration from the court that the SSI law is discriminatory, and asks for an injunction against the Social Security Administration ordering the agency to provide the same benefits to Guam residents that it provides to all other American citizens.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood took the matter under advisement and will issue a decision at a later time.

Congressional change sought

In January 2019, Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas introduced H.R. 208, the Guam Supplemental Security Income Equality Act, in hopes of resolving the issue.

San Nicolas’ bill would extend SSI coverage to Guam.

According to Congress.gov, the bill was referred to the subcommittee on Worker and Family Support on Jan. 31, 2019. Since then, no further action has been taken.