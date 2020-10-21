A 61-year-old man and 60-year-old woman are the island's latest COVID-related deaths, the Joint Information Center reported Wednesday.

The 68th COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 61-year-old man with underlying health conditions, complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to Naval Hospital on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

The 69th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The patient was a 60-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19.

She tested positive upon admission.

“To their families and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies. May the love and support of those around you comfort you during this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Though our hearts are heavy with sorrow, we cannot and must not succumb to this virus. As we continue to mourn for those we lost to this virus, our work continues to prevent any more grief.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4.

For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.