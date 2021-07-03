Two people were placed under arrest in connection to a theft reported at the Home Depot.

Melissa Mad Lin, 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

Steve Soriano Sandoval, 45, was charged with complicity to commit theft as a misdemeanor and complicity to commit theft as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police learned that a group of people had stolen $15,000 worth of merchandise from the store, and sold the items on Facebook.

Officers received video surveillance from the store that captured the alleged thieves back in April.

Witnesses reported thieves attempted to steal batteries from the store in June before being stopped by security, documents state.

Police located two of the suspects inside the store on Thursday.

Sandoval allegedly admitted that he was instructed by a female back in April to hide items in the store, and that another person would pick it up. The suspect said he got $50 from the person who took the items, documents state.

Lin allegedly admitted to authorities that she stole a power drill on June 15.

During a search of her bag, officers found a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine, but Lin told police she was only borrowing the bag, documents state.

Court documents note Sandoval has multiple criminal cases in his record, which include prior allegations of theft.