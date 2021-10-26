Two men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder in connection with the disappearance of a 39-year-old Upper Tumon man.

Curtis James Blas, 23, and Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, 23, were both taken into police custody early Tuesday.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio confirms agents with the Criminal Investigation Section received a tip on a missing person’s case reported four years ago while conducting a separate criminal investigation.

The tip resulted in the arrest of the pair.

Adam Messier was last seen in the afternoon hours of Sept. 14, 2017 at unit 105 Horizon Condos in Upper Tumon, according to Post files.

A $5,000 reward was offered to anyone who could help locate Messier.

Investigators said he was reported missing on Sept. 21, 2017.

Ignacio said the case went cold and unsolved until investigators received a tip.

No additional details are being released at this time.

“This case is still being actively investigated and no further information will be provided at this time,” said Ignacio. “More information will be provided at a later time once follow up investigations are all completed.”

Blas and Carriaga are being held in the Department of Corrections detention facility awaiting to appear before a magistrate’s judge in the Superior Court of Guam.