On Tuesday, March 3, officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a robbery complaint at the Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Preliminary police reports suggest that around noon at the cemetery, two unknown men assaulted a male victim. The two men later took the victim’s cellphone and his wallet that contained cash.

The male suspects were last seen fleeing in a Silver Scion XB in an unknown direction.

As a result of the attack, the victim was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment and care relative to injuries he sustained.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.