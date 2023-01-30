Two BECQ officers EPA-certified in Microbiology

OFFICER: Charito Bautista is officially certified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, having completed and passed the Microbiology Laboratory Certification Officer training course held at the EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water in Cincinnati, Ohio, from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23, 2022. Courtesy of Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality.

OFFICER: Cassandra Mangarero is officially certified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, having completed and passed the Microbiology Laboratory Certification Officer training course held at the EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water in Cincinnati, Ohio, from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23, 2022. Courtesy of Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality.

By Richelle Aguon

Two Environmental Surveillance Laboratory officers have recently received certification from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the U.S EPA, according to a recent announcement by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, or BECQ.

The EPA establishes and enforces environmental regulations, sponsors and promotes environmental research, and prevents severe health risks to both people and the environment. Additionally, the agency is also the drinking water quality regulator of the Federal Government and is responsible for enforcing drinking water regulations for public water supplies.

Keeping water free of hazardous bacteria; limiting harmful disinfection by-products; eliminating lead from pipes; preventing pesticides from entering our waterways; managing threats to water sources; and ensuring all water treatment plants are effective are the agency's primary responsibilities

Prior to this accomplishment, both recipients acknowledged that studying was challenging as they had to incorporate time to study into their already busy schedules.

After successfully completing and passing the Microbiology Laboratory Certification Officer training course held from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23, 2022, at the EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water, Manager Charito Bautista and Laboratory Specialist Cassandra Mangarero have been the two recipients qualified for this promotion.

The Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center in Cincinnati, Ohio is where the agency holds its training sessions. The courses, which will adhere to the standards outlined in the Manual for the Certification of Laboratories Analyzing Drinking Water. According to the press release, the sessions are intended to teach the essential components of evaluating a drinking water laboratory performing compliance sample analyses.

BECQ Administrator Eli D. Cabrera mentioned the goal of the BECQ Environmental Surveillance Laboratory is to have all laboratory staff be certified for both Chemistry and Microbiology.

“As an island community, protecting and improving the CNMI’s drinking water is a top priority for us here at BECQ. A critical component of this work includes the certification of our laboratory staff by the EPA. We look forward to increasing our capacity at our Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) so we can continue safeguarding our community and protecting our environment.”

Mangarero and Bautista both expressed their satisfaction at having completed the Microbiology training course.

Both now hold EPA certifications as laboratory officers in microbiology. Moreover, Bautista added that she and other officers will be returning to Cincinnati in March to complete another course for In-Organic chemistry.

For more information about the BECQ Environmental Surveillance Laboratory, contact 670-664-8520.