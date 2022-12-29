Two bills vetoed, 12 more now law

As expected, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed Bill 291-36, the Guam Heartbeat Act. The controversial measure would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, earlier than when women may know they are pregnant.

The governor, who has spoken out in support of reproductive rights and abortion access, was always anticipated to veto the measure. She delivered statements during a signing ceremony for other bills on Tuesday committing to Wednesday's veto.

The Guam Legislature is scheduled to return from recess today. While an override attempt on the veto is anticipated, Bill 291 received just 8 votes in favor. Ten votes are needed to override a veto.

Rev. Romeo Convocar, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Agana, stated that the governor's decision comes during the Feast of the Holy Innocents.

“The feast commemorates the young children in Bethlehem who were massacred by King Herod of Judea in his attempt to kill the infant Jesus,” Convocar stated, referring to a Bible passage.

“We pray for the Holy Spirit to fill the hearts, minds and souls of our civic leaders and lawmakers sitting in office today and in the future that they be moved to understand that no matter the circumstances, the killing of innocent unborn children must not be promoted, enabled or condoned,” the vicar general added.

Bill 291 is modeled after the Texas law that authorizes private citizens to file suit against potential violators, instead of empowering government officials. This was used to evade judicial review back when abortion was a constitutional right. The U.S. Supreme Court has now repealed case law protecting the practice, allowing states and territories to regulate abortion as they desire.

Because the Texas law awards successful complainants, the measure has been criticized as “bounty hunter” legislation. The same criticism has been levied at the Guam Heartbeat Act, which allows people to sue for at least $10,000. Women seeking or obtaining an abortion would be exempt from suit, however.

The bill exempts medical emergencies from the abortion ban, but there are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

“The incentivized vigilantism of this already deeply-flawed bill is reprehensible,” the governor stated in her veto message.

“Seeking to turn brother against brother, and sister against sister, the enforcement mechanism of this bill appeals to one of our most base tendencies as human beings — greed. It rewards individuals with a $10,000 bounty, plus attorneys fees, for every successful claim. The prospect of authorizing a private suit that would entail investigation and inquiry into the reasons a person’s pregnancy ended, and, consequently, into the most private circumstances of one’s particular reproductive health circumstances, is alarming. If permitted to proceed, it would tear at the very fabric of our gentle society,” she added.

In addition to vetoing Bill 291, the governor vetoed Bill 306-36. The measure would have authorized the issuance of qualifying certificates to captive insurance companies that wholly underwrite insurance risks outside of Guam.

Bill 306 would authorize the complete abatement of Business Privilege Tax for 20 years for any qualifying captive insurance companies, the governor stated in her veto message.

“The complete abatement of the BPT is expressly prohibited by the BPT indenture. While I fully support assisting in the development of new businesses on Guam, this assistance cannot endanger our legal commitments to our bondholders,” she added.

While two measures received the governor's express denial, 12 more did make it into law, although not all received the governor's signature. These include rules for child placement agencies and new regulations for hazardous waste disposal, which both lapsed into law.

The bills passed by the Legislature that are now enacted into law are:

1. Bill 327-36, now P.L. 36-128, which allows businesses contributing to the design and construction of Guam National Tennis Federation tennis facilities to be eligible for tax credits.

2. Bill 298-36, now P.L. 36-134, which is related to financing or refinancing improvements of the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port, and other related facilities and port operations, through revenue bond proceeds.

3. Bill 299-36, now P.L. 36-135, which mandates reasonable efforts to reunify families and establishes circumstances negating those efforts, as well as updating other aspects of child placement and parental rights.

4. Bill 334-36, now P.L. 36-136, which adopts rules and regulations for child placement agencies.

5. Bill 351-36, now P.L. 36-137, which mandates the creation of a virtual power plant program.

6. Bill 356-36, now P.L. 36-138, which is related to rules and regulations for the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners.

7. Bill 355-36, now P.L. 36-133, which amends the exemption to the policy against advance payments to include the Guam Public Library System.

8. Bill 361-36, now P.L. 36-140, which adopts a new source review rule for new and modified major sources in sulfur dioxide nonattainment areas transmitted by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

9. Bill 360-36, now P.L. 36-139, which creates new regulations for prohibited hazardous waste activities.

10. Bill 354-36, now P.L. 36-132, which is related to the acquisition of library books, e-books, audiobooks, digital publications, newsletters, software and any other publication deemed necessary by the Public Library System.

11. Bill 348-36, now P.L. 36-131, which authorizes tax incentives for eligible businesses that construct a minimum number of affordable housing units and creates an Affordable Housing Assistance Fund.

12. Bill 332-36, now P.L. 36-129, which authorizes tax credits for the rehabilitation and improvement of football fields operated by the Guam National Youth Football Federation.