What looks to be a two-car crash in Sinajana led to three people being transported to hospitals.

The crash occurred just past Cha'ot Bridge, just past Ada's Funeral Home. The 911 call was reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, said Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

GFD units arrived at the scene at 10:32 p.m., Chargualaf said. A man required CPR as medics transported him to Naval Hospital. A woman who reportedly suffered serious injuries was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. She was responsive at the scene, Chargualaf said.

The Guam Daily Post learned that a child was in one of the vehicles.

No other information about their conditions was provided.

Guam Police Department officers also were on scene and closed off north- and south-bound lanes as they begin the investigation into how the crash occurred.