Medics were administering CPR to one man while en route to Guam Regional Medical City after a car crash Monday night.

There was a 911 call at 6:59 p.m. reporting an auto crash with serious injuries on the stretch of road between Hawaiian Rock and the Guam Power Authority/Guam Waterworks Authority office in Fadian, Mangilao, said Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Units were on scene at 7:04 p.m., she added.

In addition to one man requiring CPR, another man was also sent to GRMC - he was in stable condition. A third man with serious injuries was routed to Guam Memorial Hospital.