Two people were facing illegal drug possession charges Friday in the Superior Court of Guam.

Mark Anderson Paulino, 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was found at a residence in Sånta Rita-Sumai, where police responded to a burglary in progress.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine. The suspect allegedly told them “It’s an ice pipe.”

The suspect said the pipe did not belong to him, documents state.

Officers also learned the suspect allegedly was involved in a disturbance in Malesso' in April 2021, where he was accused of throwing a rock at a home surveillance system, breaking the camera.

In a separate drug case reported Friday, Georgianne Margarita Paulino, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid firearm ID card and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The suspect was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police Thursday in Malesso'.

During a search, officers found a pipe, several baggies with methamphetamine and a 9 mm pistol with nine unexpended rounds, documents state.