Two people face unrelated cases involving alleged methamphetamine possession in the local court.

Lawrence Waayan, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and opened container of alcohol as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police were patrolling the area behind the Sumay Pub and Grill on Sunday when officers stopped a vehicle for having an expired registration and insurance.

The suspect was in the passenger seat.

During a search, police found an opened beer can, and a glass pipe and methamphetamine hidden inside a candy container, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to authorities that he owned the drugs and beer.

In a separate incident, Peter Paul Francisco Pangelinan, 57, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

On Sunday, the suspect was arrested in connection with a theft and criminal trespass case. When officers conducted a search, they found a glass pipe with meth residue and plastic packets with the drug, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

Officers also found a glass pipe with meth inside the suspect’s car, the complaint states.