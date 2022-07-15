A 41-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, have been recorded to be the latest COVID-19 deaths in Guam, marking them as the 375th and 376th fatalities related to the virus.

The woman died at the Guam Regional Medical City on June 30, the same date she tested positive for the virus. The Joint Information Center reports that she was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The man died at GRMC on July 7 after he tested positive on June 23. He was fully vaccinated without a booster and had underlying health conditions.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of more members of our community. We extend our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their families and friends," said Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio. "With each loss, we are reminded that we must continue to do better to protect ourselves and those we love. We strongly urge everyone eligible to update their defenses with vaccines, and the first and second booster.

The JIC reported 142 new positive cases on Friday.