Two COVID-19-related fatalities reported

The deaths of two local residents have been classified as COVID-19-related fatalities, the Joint Information Center reported Monday.

According to a JIC release, the 372nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on July 8. The patient was a 50-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 8. The island’s 373rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on July 10. The patient was an 89-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 10.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended her deepest condolences and sypathies, along those from Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and First Gentleman Jeff Cook “to their families and those who loved them.”

“As we push forward with our island’s aggressive recovery efforts, we must continue to incorporate the lifesaving mitigation measures that brought us to where we are today, most especially vaccinations and boosters. Please do your part to protect yourself, protect your families, and to protect our community,” she stated.

243 new cases

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a cumulative total of 243 new cases of COVID-19, identified through tests taken between July 8 and 10. The breakdown provided by JIC’s release was:

July 11: 24 of 808 test positive for COVID-19.

July 10: 99 of 937 test positive for COVID-19.

July 9: 120 of 1,606 test positive for COVID-19.

Eight people were reported to be receiving medical care at a local hospital for COVID-19 on Monday. This total includes four patients at GMH, three at GRMC and one at Naval Hospital. A single patient was receiving care at GMH’s intensive care unit, JIC disclosed.

The government of Guam is continuing its program to incentivize residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 12 and older who complete the last dose of a primary vaccine series, or receive a booster dose, can claim a $25 gift card for gas or select mart items at local Shell stations.

These gift certificates are only available at certain vaccination sites: the Northern and Southern Regional Community Health Centers, the Agana Shopping Center and senior citizen outreach clinics. The program will be available while supplies last.