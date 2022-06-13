Two COVID-19-related Guam fatalities were confirmed Monday.

The Joint Information Center stated:

The 368th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on June 10, 2022. The patient was a 91-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and received one booster shot. The woman had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

The 369th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on June 13. The patient was a 76-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Our hearts remain with those who bear the grueling burden of grief throughout the pandemic,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in part, adding she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov Josh Tenorio offer prayers to the family of the deceased.

“While new cases are momentarily prevalent, our recovery continues to take shape before our eyes as we maintain our mitigation efforts for the safety and wellbeing of our most vulnerable,” the governor added.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,335 specimens analyzed from tests administered June 10-12.

(Daily Post Staff)